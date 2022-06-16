Shakira to make major changes in her house after split from Gerard Pique

Shakira is planning to make major changes not only in her life but also in her house.

According to news outlet Mamarazzis, the end of the 11-year-old relationship between the former couple is only getting worse.

As per reports, the Waka Waka hitmaker wants to put walls in her house to prevent access to Pique’s parent’s houses.



As the couple part ways, the singer “is very seriously valuing incommunicating one house with the other,” confirmed journalist Laura Fe to Lorena Vasquez during chapter 16 of her video podcast.

"It is no longer her family and she would want to divide the common parts,” added Fe.

Meanwhile, the rumours are resurfacing that the footballer has already moved on from his split with Shakira.

Pique is reportedly dating a 22-year=old woman whose name allegedly starts with the letter C.