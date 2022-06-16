Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial verdict was ‘unfair’? Juror speaks out

Amber heard and Johnny Depp’s juror has recently weighed in on the Aquaman actor’s claims that the blockbuster trial’s verdict was ‘unfair’.

During his conversation with Good Morning America, the male juror, who remained anonymous, said that his fellow jurors were feeling not comfortable over the way Heard stared at them throughout the trial.

“A lot of her story didn't add up... the majority of the jury felt that she was the aggressor,” he said.

"The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable... she would answer one question and she would be crying and two seconds later she would turn ice cold… Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears’,” the juror added.

He added: “We followed the evidence. Myself and at least two other jurors don't use Twitter or Facebook. Others who had it made a point not to talk about it.”

The juror said that Depp seemed ‘a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions. ‘

“His emotional state was very stable throughout,” he added.