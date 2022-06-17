Johnny Depp reacts to Amber Heard first TV interview after defamation trial

 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Johnny Depp has reacted to his former wife Amber Heard’s first television interview, where the Aquaman actress says she stands by ‘every word’ of her testimony during the defamation trial against him.

Responding to Heard’s interview, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s spokesperson indicated to NBC News' Dateline that Depp simply wants to ‘move forward’ after he won his case.

The New York Post quoted the spokesperson as saying, “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by the jury in Johnny’s favor.”

In a preview video clip of the interview, Heard says, “To my dying day (I) will stand by every word of my testimony," Heard told NBC News.

Depp sued Heard over an op-ed in which she did not name him, but described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

Heard counter-sued after Depp´s lawyer described her abuse claims as a "hoax."

Heard said the trial was "the most humiliating and horrible thing I´ve ever been through."

"I have never felt more removed from my own humanity," she said, describing the sea of Depp supporters she passed through to get to court.

Heard also told NBC that she did not instigate violence with Depp, as his team argued.

"I never had to instigate it. I responded to it. When you´re living in (violence) and it becomes normal, as I testified to, you have to adapt," she said.

But she also has regrets about her behavior during her relationship with Depp.

Amber Heard said, "I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognizable, to myself, ways. I have so much regret."

