Friday Jun 17 2022
Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan in one frame, again? Video

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were rumoured to be dating during Love Aaj Kal 2, however, after the movie tanked at the box office, the two reportedly parted ways.

Nevertheless, after two years, a recent video of the ex-couple went viral as they could be seen bumping into each other again on the red carpet on Thursday night at an event in Mumbai.

Where Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor looked dapper in black formals, the Kedarnath starlet, in her sultry sheer gown, looked ravishing.

In the video, the paparazzi could be heard requesting the stars to come together for photos, after which both posed and smiled for the cameras.

Interestingly, the netizens were left divided after viewing the video shared by paps on their social media pages.

While some celebrated the reunion of “Sartik” and commented, “Oh my god my sartik is backkkkk,” or “Woww so happy to see sartik,” others declared to be an “awkward moment”.

One user wrote, “That fake smiles.”

Another said, “Sara doesn’t seem comfortable and we all know why.”

See comments here:

