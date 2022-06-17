 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
Chris Rock refuses to host Emmy Awards after getting slapped at Oscars

Chris Rock turned out to be one of the top choices to host Emmy Awards after his Oscars 2022 gig made headlines thanks to Will Smith's slap.

According to Deadline, the comedian and Dwayne Johnson were reached out by the prestigious show helm the Primetime Emmy Awards in September.

However, the sources spilt to the outlet that Rock, who previously hosted the Oscars in 2005 and 2016, refused to do the honours once again.

Meanwhile, the Red Notice star seems unlikely to front the star-studded show, slated to air on Sunday, September 12 on NBC.

The nominations for the show were unveiled on July 12 after which fans can start voting from Thursday to June 27.

The King Richard star was banned from Oscars for next ten years after he slapped Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for making fun of Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

