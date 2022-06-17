 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard reveals her 'goal' behind bombshell interview

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

FileFootage

Amber Heard recently spilt the beans on her 'goal' behind speaking out on the television after losing the bombshell lawsuit against Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actor’s recent interview dished out her experience of facing off the Pirates of the Caribbean star in court.

During her conversation with Savannah Gutherie, the 36-year-old actor was asked about her motivation for the interview.

You're here. Some people might ask why. Are you brave? Are you reckless? Are you vindictive? Why did you want to do an interview?" asked Guthrie.

"One thing I can tell you is one thing I'm not is vindictive. There's no part of me that sees any... This would be a really lousy way to get vengeance," Heard while laughing.

The 50-year-old host also asked her, “What do you hope to get across here? You've had everything said about you. What do you wish people knew?"

"You know, Savannah, as silly as it is to say this out loud," Heard responded, "my goal, the only thing I could hope for at this point, is I just want people to see me as a human being."

More From Entertainment:

Ana de Armas drops jaws with stunning Marilyn Monroe transformation in ‘Blonde’ teaser

Ana de Armas drops jaws with stunning Marilyn Monroe transformation in ‘Blonde’ teaser
‘Desperate’ Prince Harry wanting ‘piecemeal’ with Royal Family: report

‘Desperate’ Prince Harry wanting ‘piecemeal’ with Royal Family: report
Kanye West choses to 'step back' amid Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's romance?

Kanye West choses to 'step back' amid Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's romance?
BTS' V opens up on solo career as K-pop group goes on hiatus

BTS' V opens up on solo career as K-pop group goes on hiatus
Gerard Pique loses social media followers amid split from Shakira

Gerard Pique loses social media followers amid split from Shakira
Take a glimpse at Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's romantic Majorca trip

Take a glimpse at Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's romantic Majorca trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on their ‘last life’ with the Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on their ‘last life’ with the Royal Family
Sir Elton John thanks fans for ‘love and memories’ as he opens up on retiring from touring

Sir Elton John thanks fans for ‘love and memories’ as he opens up on retiring from touring
Amber Heard slammed by juror for giving ‘aggressor’ Johnny Depp a knife

Amber Heard slammed by juror for giving ‘aggressor’ Johnny Depp a knife
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt drops jaws with impressive dance moves in new video

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt drops jaws with impressive dance moves in new video
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard juror addresses bribery accusations

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard juror addresses bribery accusations
Prince William, Kate Middleton coming closer to Meghan Markle, Harry?

Prince William, Kate Middleton coming closer to Meghan Markle, Harry?

Latest

view all