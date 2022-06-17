 
Friday Jun 17 2022
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's NSFW joke goes viral: Details

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Pete Davidson made his The Kardashians debut with Kim Kardashian with a fitting, highly NSFW joke about his ladylove!

As per Cosmopolitan, the season finale for the Kardashian family’s new Hulu show aired on Thursday, June 16, and while Pete wasn’t seen on-screen, he sure was heard behind-the-scenes during a hilarious post-credits take.

The Saturday Night Live comedian seemed to have all his comedy guns out for the day, as his reality-star girlfriend Kim spoke to the camera and attempted to introduce him to a long-running crew member.

Kim is heard saying: “Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up with The Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my…” she trails off, referencing her private parts.

Ever the comedian, Pete responds to Kim with, “More than me?” to which she then replies: “Not more than you. But she’s probably seen it.”

While the joke was barely out of place for the Kardashians and Pete, it sure did manage to get some fans by surprise!

