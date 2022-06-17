 
Friday Jun 17 2022
Britons attack Kate Middleton, Prince William over Windsor move

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have left British taxpayers ‘miffed’ with their planned move to Windsor this summer, which comes soon after major renovations at their Kensington home.

Express UK quoted royal commentators who believe that British taxpayers are already ‘miffed’ with Kate and William for up and leaving their Kensington Palace home for another furnished home, Adelaide Cottage.

Talking on the Royally Obsessed podcast, hosts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito weighed in on the general sentiment among Britons ahead of Kate and Will’s big move soon after their £12 million renovations at Kensington Palace.

According to Fiorito, Kate and Will’s multi-million-pound renovations at Kensington were justified because it was believed that they would stay there for the long haul.

“But to have three furnished homes! The taxpayers may be a little miffed about this,” she commented.

However, Fiorito, alongside fellow host Bowie, admitted that the move from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage is a major ‘downgrade’.

Fiorito said: “The fact they are moving into Adelaide Cottage is a shock. It is such a down-size. It is really low-key. It is just four bedrooms.”


