Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez

Saturday Jun 18 2022
Saturday Jun 18, 2022

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has accused her former husband Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez, who shot to online fame during the defamation trial.

In her first interview after losing the trial, the Aquaman actress hit out at Depp's glamorous lawyer for helping to convince the jury believe 'a man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers.'

When asked what she thought about allegations made by Camille Vasquez during the cross-examination, Heard replied, “Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers,' in a bizarre reference to Depp’s role as Edward Scissorhands in Tim Burton's 1990 movie.

She further said, 'I'm the performer? I had listened to weeks of testimony insinuating, or saying quite directly, that I'm a terrible actress. So I'm a bit confused how I could be both.'

Amber Heard accused Vasquez and her associate Benjamin Chew of using the witnesses to 'distract the jury from the real issues.'

However, she seemingly praised the Depp lawyers conceding that they had 'done a better job of that' than her own legal team.

