Tyler Sanders of ‘Just Add Magic: Mystery City’ dies at 18

Teen actor Tyler Sanders, best known for his Emmy-nominated role in Just Add Magic: Mystery City and guest appearances on 9-1-1: Lone Star has died on Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 18.

Sanders’ rep. Pedro Tapia, confirmed the actor’s death in a statement Friday. "Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time," the statement said.

Sanders’ cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated, Tapia said.

Furthermore, the L.A. County's Medical Examiner-Coroner also confirmed on its website that Sanders' cause of death is currently ‘deferred,’ which means ‘additional investigation’ is going ahead.

Former child star Sanders appeared as Leo in Amazon’s Just Add Magic in 2019 and brought the character back for the show’s 2020 spinoff series, Just Add Magic: Mystery City.

He also had a guest-starring role in 2017 on AMC’s survival drama Fear the Walking Dead and in 2018 on the ABC police drama The Rookie.