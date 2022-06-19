Prince Andrew's chance to return to royal fold seems dim

Prince Andrew, who was due to attend the annual racing event this week alongside other members during the carriage procession, did not attend the event.

A source told Times that he decided to stay away, in a decision made "without fuss", following the controversy generated by his desire to attend Monday's Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle.



Prince Andrew was said to have missed the game after the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge spoke out against his participation in the event. The decision appears to have been made at the last minute.

According to Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie, the Duke was left "crushed and confused" after he was banned from attending.



Writing in his column for Yahoo News, Omid, known for his biography about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said source said Andrew was "crushed… [and] a little confused".

The Duke of York reportedly believed that he had been given the go ahead to attend the event alongside other working members of the Royal Family.



Omid said the monarchy’s "reluctance to completely remove Prince Andrew from all aspects of royal life" is "damaging" and "reflects terribly on the family".

He added: "The reluctance was… clear when Andrew was allowed to walk the Queen in front of the world’s media for Prince Philip’s televised memorial service, and when he was given the go-ahead to attend some of the Platinum Jubilee events."

"Every chance Prince Andrew is given to try and rehabilitate his image is a step closer to further damage and shame for the institution of the monarchy. It’s a disaster waiting to happen."