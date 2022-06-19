 
'Narcissist' Amber Heard has been' lying since young age', it is her 'way of life': Therapist

Amber Heard personality trait is being unfolded by a professional psychotherapist.

Speaking on her YouTube channel Rise Beyond Abuse, Angelica reveals the Aquaman star's lying capabilities.

"What I have seen throughout this trial are the symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder. I agree with the diagnosis of borderline personality disorder," she began.

Commenting on Amber's statement of standing by her accusations against ex-husband Johnny Depp 'till her dying day,' the therapist continues: "Right here, she says she will stand by her testimony until she dies. Of course, the thing with the narcissist is that they lie. What is the motto of the narcissist? Lie till you die."

Angelica adds: "It has been her way of life since a very early age. One of her defence mechanisms is to lie. The became what she has become because of emotional and physical abuse. "

"Lying is second nature for her, it is a way of life. This whole trial has been one big lie on her part. Many of us, real survivors of domestic violence agree to that," she noted.

Amber Heard owes $8 million to Depp for defamation. The actress was found to be having malicious motives against releasing a 2018 op-ed on domestic violence, allegedly accusing the ex-husband.

