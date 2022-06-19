Kim Kardashian expresses frustration as she shares a cryptic post

Kim Kardashian appeared to be frustrated as she shared a cryptic quote on her social media account amidst the promotion of her beauty products.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality star put her tones abs on display in a beige crop top and mini skirt as she captioned the post, “3 more days until @skkn.”

The Skims founder ditched the make-up to reveal her natural and well-caressed complexion in the video. Kim taught her fans to use a nine-step routine with celebrity aesthetician Joanna Czech.

Her skincare routine feature a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops and night oil.

The Kardashians star shared a quote from Pawan Nair at The Higher Self in her IG story.

"People pray for the cake. Then the Universe gives them the batter, oil, icing, a pan, an oven, they get frustrated and leave the kitchen,” it read.

The post continued: “Let that sink in. Sometimes you have everything right in front of you, but how badly do you want it?'”