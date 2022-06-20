‘Kana Yaari’ wedding dance performers speak on overnight fame

The Quick Style – a Norwegian hip-hop/urban dance group, that took over social media with its enthralling dance choreography on Pakistani super-hit song Kana Yaari, recently dished on the viral wedding performance.

Taking to its YouTube channel, the group, formed by the Pakistani-Norwegian twin brothers Suleman Malik and Bilal Malik, revealed the special dance sequence was choreographed for the team leader Suleman’s nuptial ceremony.

“This performance was made for our team leader Suleman Malik's wedding. We promised to share the full video after 100k TikTok followers! Here it is! Full video as promised! Hope u enjoy it with your friends and family!” the dance group wrote while unveiling the complete dance video.

“To all the dancers who have supported our Choreographies, skills, competition, and performances for the last 15 years. We are forever grateful for you guys!” the dancers continued.

“Now it's time for us to share ourselves with the rest of the world that is not dancers”

“It's a new journey, where we want to connect bridges and remove boundaries between countries and cultures!” the group added.

Soon after the complete video was up on the channel, fans took over the comment section to shower love on the talented group.



“They've raised the standard for South Asian wedding performances so high! Loved every second of it!” read one comment.

Another fan expressed, “Finally this group is getting its most deserved recognition” while a fourth fan wrote, “You guys are insane!!!! LOVED EVERY MOMENT of this.”