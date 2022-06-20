 
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh burns internet with her dance moves to Doja Cat’s song

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt’s killer dance moves to Doja Cat’s song Vegas have won the hearts of the fans on social media.

In the video, Shiloh can be seen in an oversized Beatles t-shirt, black pants, and Vans.

The short video clip features Shiloh taking centre stage and flaunting her sizzling moves.

Shiloh uploaded the video on her YouTube channel. The teenager has been associated with the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles for some time now.

Moments after the video was shared, fans took to the comments section and praised her moves.

"Okay!! Her confidence is growing & I just love the fact that even tho her parents are such mega stars she seems so grounded & humble," wrote another social media user.

Another comment read, "Ya Shiloh!!! She killed it. Rooting for her in the dance world, she definitely has potential."

