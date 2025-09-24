ASAP Rocky recalls unique style statement at court hearings

ASAP Rocky reveals why he dressed sharp for court appearances

ASAP Rocky's formal dressing during his court appearances for his felony assault trial held a powerful message.

During a recent interview with Elle published on September 23, the 36-year-old rapper opened up about choosing a different style than he usually wears during his court hearings.

The Fashion Killa rapper shared that he wanted to show up at the court with integrity and his new statement suits perfectly reflected his intentions.

“I didn’t want to look too formal or tacky. If somebody asks you to come to court, regardless of what the affair is for," he told the publisher.

"You better show up with some integrity, and that’s all I did. I got dressed."

For the unversed, the Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, faced two felony charges related to a 2021 incident where he was accused of allegedly shooting at a former friend and music collaborator during a confrontation.

The longtime partner of Rihanna later refused to accept a final prosecution plea offer of 180 days in prison.

On February 18, a jury acquitted the rapper in his felony assault trial.

“I knew I was innocent,” Rocky shared. “I ain’t no f****** gangster. I’m a pretty boy. I wear that like a badge of honor.”

Back in February, Rocky's stylist, Matthew Henson, told GQ that his tailored suits weren't a fashion statement.

“This was not a stunt, this was not a flex,” Henson urged. “You see Rocky at Fashion Week, it's a bit different. But this was real life.”