Hoda Kotb opens up about biding farewell to 'Today'

The TV personality shared details of saying goodbye to hit show in new book 'Jump and Find Joy'

September 24, 2025

Though Hoda Kotb loved her job, she was well aware when it was the “right” time to leave it to discover new paths.

The 61-year-old newly minted entrepreneur opened up about her decision of leaving the NBC morning show and despite being a "very scary" move Hoda knew "it's the right thing.'"

But the major task was "to convince everybody that it's the right thing," she told People.

"I was preparing myself to speak the truth out loud, and I think that that was very scary. Because I knew what I felt and I knew what it was, but sometimes you wonder," she recalled.

"I invited Libby [Leist] in. I remember my heart was pounding, but I was playing music. I was playing 'Both Sides Now' from the movie CODA, that version. But Libby walked in and I had already set the tone of, 'This is me, this is real.'"

"And I didn't know what to expect..., and I didn't know that she would say what she said ..." Kotb shared, noting, "You know when you tell the truth, and your body relaxes? That's what it felt like. All of a sudden it was like, 'Ah, there it was. Okay.' And then I just felt something, like a calm, even though there was still a lot to do after that moment."

For the unversed, the former NBC broadcaster left the morning show in January.

She also recently launched her wellness business and app, Joy 101, in May.

