Sean 'Diddy' Combs draws attention to 'terrible conditions' in 'notorious' jail

Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks release citing 'terrible conditions' in jail

After spending more than a year behind bars, Sean "Diddy" Combs has asked a judge to free him citing poor condition of jail.

The rapper, who is slated to be sentenced on October 3rd, 2025, his legal team has been working on freeing him from prison, as Diddy has already served 14 months in jail, via Radaronline.

Describing the "terrible conditions" at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where Diddy is locked up, the rapper's legal team has submitted a new application, alleging poor food quality with maggots in it, undergoing routine violence and that Diddy has not been given a chance to breathe “fresh air in nearly 13 months".

"He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America — yet has made the most of that punishment," his legal team urged

They further added that Diddy has been "adequately punished."

As per his defense team, the rapper has no access to clean water, further noting the sanitary condition, they shared he often "heats his water to have clean water to drink without getting sick".

And the room he sleeps in, they described it as a dorm style, with him within "two feet from other inmates with the bathroom in the same room, with no door".

His lawyers added that it's now time that he "go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life."

For those unversed, Diddy is currently in custody after being accused of two prostitution related charges, but was not found guilty of serious charges of s** trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.