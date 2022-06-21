 
entertainment
Khloé Kardashian 'mystery man' makes her 'feel good' after Tristan Thompson split

Khloé Kardashian has a new man in her life and she is loving it!

The Kardashian sister is tip-toeing into dating again after the final breakup with serial cheater boyfriend Tristan Thompson and PEOPLE confirms that she is really happy.

Her new beau is a private equity investor introduced to her by elder sister Kim Kardashian at a party.

On Friday, Kardashian denied an online rumor that she was dating "another NBA player."

"Definitely NOT True!!!" She wrote, "I am not seeing a soul," and shared, "I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while."

Speaking about the devastating breakup, that was also aired on the final episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder gushed over her family.

"It's not easy, but it's also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time," she said. "And I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things. Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us."

