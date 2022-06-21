 
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna ‘reach settlement’ in revenge lawsuit hours before trial’s sequel

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

The much hyped revenge lawsuit filed by model Blac Chyna against ex-Rob Kardashian won't be going to trial after all.

Ahead of the scheduled start of jury selection, the exes reached a settlement agreement, sources confirmed on Monday.

According to media outlets, both Rob, 35, and Chyna, 34, came to an agreement to stop the lawsuit from reaching a trial, though the terms of their deal remain unknown.

The jurors were already lined up outside the courthouse but will be dismissed given the last-minute update.

The new development comes days after a trial judge denied the Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star’s motion to enforce a previous settlement.

Rob had reportedly claimed that Chyna backed out of a deal that would have settled the revenge lawsuit, but a judge rejected the reality star’s claim.

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, told the media that Chyna (born Angela White) would “prove her case” to a Los Angeles jury that Kris Jenner‘s son allegedly illegally leaked explicit photos of her on Instagram in July 2017.

Chyna and Rob share 5-year-old daughter Dream.

