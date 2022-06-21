Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna ‘reach settlement’ in revenge lawsuit hours before trial’s sequel

The much hyped revenge lawsuit filed by model Blac Chyna against ex-Rob Kardashian won't be going to trial after all.

Ahead of the scheduled start of jury selection, the exes reached a settlement agreement, sources confirmed on Monday.

According to media outlets, both Rob, 35, and Chyna, 34, came to an agreement to stop the lawsuit from reaching a trial, though the terms of their deal remain unknown.

The jurors were already lined up outside the courthouse but will be dismissed given the last-minute update.

The new development comes days after a trial judge denied the Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star’s motion to enforce a previous settlement.

Rob had reportedly claimed that Chyna backed out of a deal that would have settled the revenge lawsuit, but a judge rejected the reality star’s claim.

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, told the media that Chyna (born Angela White) would “prove her case” to a Los Angeles jury that Kris Jenner‘s son allegedly illegally leaked explicit photos of her on Instagram in July 2017.

Chyna and Rob share 5-year-old daughter Dream.