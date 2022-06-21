Prince William took a special life lesson from father Prince Charles: Details

file footage

Prince William has reportedly learnt quite a lot about life as a royal from his father, Prince Charles, with a close source sharing which lesson William holds particularly close to his heart.



A royal insider recently told The Daily Mail recently that Prince William is reportedly planning to make some big changes to the monarchy by ‘speaking out’, something he learnt from Charles, the future monarch.

Talking about William’s tendency to speak out, a source said: “Look at the way the Prince of Wales was ridiculed for some of the things he said about climate change, but is now seen as ahead of his time.”

“The lesson he has taken from his father is to be careful how you pursue these issues. But he's also learnt from the Prince of Wales that there are things he holds dear that will require the same kind of courage from him,” the insider added.

The source continued: “If he thinks something is right, then he believes he has a responsibility to speak out because of the privilege that comes with his role. He will be careful and he doesn't like courting controversy, but he is also not afraid in taking risks.”