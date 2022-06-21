Channing Tatum opens up on being a single parent to 9-year-old daughter

Channing Tatum recently revealed he was “afraid to become a father” when he became a single parent to a young daughter.



According to Insider, the Dear John star spoke about his fatherhood journey and his only nine-year-old daughter Everly Tatum by his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

The Vow actor wanted to have an affable relation with his daughter and be there for her whenever she needed.

The Lost City star also spoke about his first children’s book The One and Only Sparkella in which he shared his experiences of a single parent and raising a kid all alone.

“I wasn't sure what to do with a little strong little girl. I grew up very, very, very different from her. So, I was nervous,” he admitted.

Channing continued, “I think writing these books is my way of trying to get specific about what I've learned because being a kid is messy. And learning to be a parent is probably messier than being a kid.”

The Step Up actor said, “I am no longer afraid to connect with my child and they are the best of friends.”