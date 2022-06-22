Prince George turns a vender in lockdown for THIS reason

Duke of Cambridge Prince William, who celebrated his 40th birthday on Tuesday, and his wife Kate Middleton have a new reason to be proud of their son Prince George.



It is disclosed that Prince George, the third in line to British throne, organized a cake sale during Covid-19 lockdown to raise funds for a conservation charity.

The CEO of the charity namely Tusk, recently in an interview with GB News, disclosed, “Prince George very sweetly did a little cake sale to raise money for Tusk during lockdown and wrote a very sweet card about it, clearly demonstrating his concern for Africa's wildlife."

Future king Prince William is the patron of Tusk and his eldest son Prince George, who turns nine next month, follows in the footsteps of his father.

William has openly raised his voice about endangered animals in Africa and he is also a prominent campaigner on environmental issues.