Prince Harry and Meghan divorce rumours crushed by fact-checkers

A report that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had signed divorce papers following the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has been crushed by fact-checkers.

Rumour circulating on social media, the Queen's grandson Harry and his wife Meghan have divorced, has been deemed "false" by Pulitzer-winning fact checking website PolitiFact, in a rare foray into debunking fake news about the Sussexes.



PolitiFact's investigation into a viral video—which has been viewed on Facebook around 450,000 times, and is titled MEDIA SHOCK! Harry & Meghan Have Finally Signed The DIVORCE Papers—comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken about the effect that false social media posting about them has had on their mental health.

The online fact checker is reportedly run by The Poynter Institute and describes its guiding principles as "independence, transparency, fairness, thorough reporting and clear writing," while adding that "the reason we publish is to give citizens the information they need to govern themselves in a democracy."

The post is heavily critical of the Duchess of Sussex, attributing many claims to anonymous sources and adding the caveat: "the signing of the divorce papers of Harry and Meghan is just a rumor in the media. The royal couple have yet to confirm."

"A video in the Facebook post claims to offer up juicy details, such as that Harry is back in England while Meghan stays in the United States with the couple's two children, but it does not provide any credible evidence that any of this is actually true."



The ultimate finding from the fact checker on the rumours of a Sussex divorce reads: "Claims that Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, divorced are baseless."

