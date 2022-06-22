 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Dwayne The Rock Johnson ended his friendship with Logan Paul: Here is the actual reason

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Dwayne The Rock Johnson ended his friendship with Logan Paul: Here is the actual reason
Dwayne The Rock Johnson ended his friendship with Logan Paul: Here is the actual reason

Dwayne The Rock Johnson who has been a 'hero' for YouTuber Logan Paul is not on talking terms with him after the 2017 'suicide forest’ incident.

Now, in a recent interview on the True Geordie Podcast, the YouTuber opened up about the same and called it the "saddest moments of his life" when the WWE legend asked him to delete all their photos and videos together.

Paul received massive backlash for posting a video in 2017 from Aokigahara, Japan. 

Referred to by some as the "Japanese Suicide Forest", Paul and his crew filmed in the forest at the base of Mt. Fuji, and ended up finding a deceased man’s body. The video received massive backlash as netizens called out Paul for the insensitive video.

Revealing what happened after the controversy, Paul said, "After Japan happened, I obviously found myself in a hole, rightfully so, that I had never been in before. Extremely low, mentally, and I got a call from my publicist, who also repped Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. She’s like 'Hey, Dwayne has asked that you remove every video and picture that you’ve done with him.

“Maybe in the future, the relationship can be reconciled, but for now, he basically wants nothing to do with you.' Which I also understood. I get it. I made a grotesque error", via ET Canada.

The YouTube further added that it was beyond saddening for him to receive such a reaction from his "hero." Following the 2017 controversy, Logan deleted the video from his account and also issued a public apology for the same.

Before being embroiled in the controversy, the two had appeared in several viral videos together, including one where Paul visits Johnson on the set of the 2017 movie Baywatch.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan divorce rumours crushed by fact-checkers

Prince Harry and Meghan divorce rumours crushed by fact-checkers
Brad Pitt shares heart-wrenching details about his emotional turmoil after split with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt shares heart-wrenching details about his emotional turmoil after split with Angelina Jolie
Prince Charles, Camilla visit genocide memorial in Rwanda

Prince Charles, Camilla visit genocide memorial in Rwanda
Johnny Depp appears to be a smart guy after win against his ex Amber Heard: Here's how

Johnny Depp appears to be a smart guy after win against his ex Amber Heard: Here's how
Kuruluş: Osman: Lead actor Burak leaves fans spellbound with latest Instagram photo

Kuruluş: Osman: Lead actor Burak leaves fans spellbound with latest Instagram photo
Queen Elizabeth sends her message on unveiling of National Windrush Monument

Queen Elizabeth sends her message on unveiling of National Windrush Monument
Kim Kardashian's children steal spotlight as they irritate their mom during her Insta Live

Kim Kardashian's children steal spotlight as they irritate their mom during her Insta Live
Meghan Markle daughter Lilibet's doctor shuts her practice

Meghan Markle daughter Lilibet's doctor shuts her practice
Prince George turns a vender in lockdown for THIS reason

Prince George turns a vender in lockdown for THIS reason
Prince Charles kiss for Kate 'biggest' insult for US daughter-in-law Meghan

Prince Charles kiss for Kate 'biggest' insult for US daughter-in-law Meghan
Prince Andrew 'ring-fenced' by royals to make Harry 'bigger problem' for monarchy

Prince Andrew 'ring-fenced' by royals to make Harry 'bigger problem' for monarchy

Latest

view all