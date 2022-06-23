Shakira and Gerard Pique have made a compromise?

It's been a while since Shakira and Jerard Pique announced they are separating.

Their partnership reportedly came to an end when Shakira allegedly found out that the father of her children was cheating on her.

After making announcement of their separation, Shakira has moved on with life and is being currently seen with Nick Jonas on an entertainment show.

Jerard too is busying playing football. But eagle-eyed fans have noticed that they are still following each other on Instagram. While some see it as an effort on part of the former couple to avoid further attention, others think there might be some kind of compromise between Shakira and Jerard.

Majority of their fans is convinced they might be following each other on social media, it doesn't mean that they are getting back together.












