Meghan Markle made Harry 'pick sides': 'Only one he was ever going to choose'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had 'no room to breathe'

Meghan Markle directed Prince Harry towards making the right choice with Megxit, says insider.

Speaking to Daily Mail in a recent interview, the source revealed how the Duke of Sussex never tolerates disrespectful behaviour towards his family.

"He's actually always been very protective of Harry and has a very low tolerance of people being disrespectful about him, even now. I think he'll keep the door open to him for ever," a source told the Daily Mail.

"In some ways, it's not like any of this was a surprise. Harry always had concerns about life within the Royal Family. And in hindsight the pressure that was put on him and William, living and working together as some sort of dynamic duo, placed a massive strain on their relationship. They had no room to breathe. But Meghan complicated it."

They continued, "Harry had to pick a side — and there was only one side he was ever going to choose. But I also find it impossible to believe there is anything these two brothers could say about each other that means they will never find a way to repair things. They were too close and have been through too much together for that to happen. He alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done. He truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs. But he believes there are things you just don't do. And Harry has 100 percent crossed that line."