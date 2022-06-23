Brad Pitt’s latest photoshoot for a magazine cover sparks reactions

Brad Pitt, a heartthrob for decades in Hollywood, has sparked reactions with his latest photo shoot for a magazine.

The Hollywood star is being trolled for his unusual photos for a GQ spread. Aiming to reveal how broken Pitt is while recovering from an alcohol addiction and an acrimonious divorce, he is shot posing in “heartbreaking” positions.

The 58-year-old looked almost other-worldly in the picture for the cover, appearing in a simple button down shirt and pants, accessorised with chains and rings.

The Fight Club actor is seen wearing an extremely flammable-looking shirt, laying dawn around artificial flowers with his hair slicked back and completely clean shaven. In the picture, the actor is glaring straight at the camera with his piercing blue eyes, magnetic and slightly eerie.

The “artistic” angle that the publication has explored with Pitt’s revival story seems to have backfired as the the shoot has triggered memes on social media, and users are taking a dig at his much-hyped divorced with Angelina Jolie.

Pitt is the star of films like Legends Of The Fall, Seven, Troy, Fight Club and the Ocean’s Eleven films headlined by George Clooney. Brad Pitt has been nominated for Oscars for his work in The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 12 Monkeys and Moneyball. He was last seen in Allied.

Brad Pitt, who normally prefers to keep his personal life and struggles relatively private, has bared it all about his career, his health, and his philosophies of life in his latest interview.

