 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt’s latest photoshoot for a magazine cover sparks reactions

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Brad Pitt’s latest photoshoot for a magazine cover sparks reactions

Brad Pitt, a heartthrob for decades in Hollywood, has sparked reactions with his latest photo shoot for a magazine.

The Hollywood star is being trolled for his unusual photos for a GQ spread. Aiming to reveal how broken Pitt is while recovering from an alcohol addiction and an acrimonious divorce, he is shot posing in “heartbreaking” positions.

The 58-year-old looked almost other-worldly in the picture for the cover, appearing in a simple button down shirt and pants, accessorised with chains and rings.

Brad Pitt’s latest photoshoot for a magazine cover sparks reactions

The Fight Club actor is seen wearing an extremely flammable-looking shirt, laying dawn around artificial flowers with his hair slicked back and completely clean shaven. In the picture, the actor is glaring straight at the camera with his piercing blue eyes, magnetic and slightly eerie.

The “artistic” angle that the publication has explored with Pitt’s revival story seems to have backfired as the the shoot has triggered memes on social media, and users are taking a dig at his much-hyped divorced with Angelina Jolie. 

Pitt is the star of films like Legends Of The Fall, Seven, Troy, Fight Club and the Ocean’s Eleven films headlined by George Clooney. Brad Pitt has been nominated for Oscars for his work in The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 12 Monkeys and Moneyball. He was last seen in Allied.

Brad Pitt, who normally prefers to keep his personal life and struggles relatively private, has bared it all about his career, his health, and his philosophies of life in his latest interview.

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz opens up about married bliss and Brooklyn's activities as she graces a magazine cover

Nicola Peltz opens up about married bliss and Brooklyn's activities as she graces a magazine cover
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawyers to face off in court again for final verdict

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawyers to face off in court again for final verdict
Royal biographer shares her thoughts on future king Prince William's 'growing influence'

Royal biographer shares her thoughts on future king Prince William's 'growing influence'

Game of Thrones star speaks on why she feels scared prior to stage debut: Report

Game of Thrones star speaks on why she feels scared prior to stage debut: Report
Amber Heard’s facial expressions during trial do not indicate she was lying: Trauma Experts

Amber Heard’s facial expressions during trial do not indicate she was lying: Trauma Experts
Kim Kardashian showers praises over 'brave' young men at juvenile facility

Kim Kardashian showers praises over 'brave' young men at juvenile facility

Johnny Depp has special plan to mesmerise his US fans

Johnny Depp has special plan to mesmerise his US fans
Britney Spears’ sons think she acts childish around them: ‘It's dysfunctional’

Britney Spears’ sons think she acts childish around them: ‘It's dysfunctional’
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get cosy amid tropical vacations

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get cosy amid tropical vacations
Billie Eilish reveals using secret body double at Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish reveals using secret body double at Coachella 2022
Ashley Graham on why her twins ‘don’t need each other’

Ashley Graham on why her twins ‘don’t need each other’
Fans think Kim Kardashian's office has 'most uncomfortable' interior

Fans think Kim Kardashian's office has 'most uncomfortable' interior

Latest

view all