Nicola Peltz seemingly shades David, Victoria Beckham for ‘pressuring’ Brooklyn

Nicola Peltz seemingly took a swipe at her famous in-laws David Beckham and Victoria Beckham for pressuring her husband Brooklyn into careers he did not like.



In an interview with Tatler Magazine, the actor was asked about the career change of her hubby from photography to cookery.

The 27-year-old replied that (Brooklyn) felt “a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn’t love it.”

She further dished on how she loves it when her beau Brooklyn turns to her father Nelson Peltz for advice.

“Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and also business things and it’s really sweet,” Nicola added.

She continued: “I watch him call my dad and say, ‘What do you think about this?’ I love watching him learn from my dad.”

Nicola’s remarks came amid speculations that Brooklyn has a tensed relationship with his parents these days after he failed to wish Victoria on Mother’s Day.

However, sources close to the family have denied the rumours insisting that everything between them is fine as per The Sun.