Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love days are numbered?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle love days are numbered, a psychic has predicted following their recent visit to Britain.



Psychic Georgina Walker predicted Meghan and Harry’s break up while appearing on a night show recently.

Georgina said, “I always said when Meghan and Harry married I gave them five years."

She further said, “And when I looked at the energy between them, she was doing a lot of acting but he was as pale as a ghost. I tend to think he has really realised what he’s given up."

The psychic went on to say “I think it’s now going to be a real issue between the two of them. The rift is coming, you’ll see it."

Meghan and Harry tied the on May 19, 2018 and share two children son Archie and daughter Lilibet.