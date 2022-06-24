 
entertainment
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love days are numbered?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love days are numbered?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love days are numbered?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle love days are numbered, a psychic has predicted following their recent visit to Britain.

Psychic Georgina Walker predicted Meghan and Harry’s break up while appearing on a night show recently.

Georgina said, “I always said when Meghan and Harry married I gave them five years."

She further said, “And when I looked at the energy between them, she was doing a lot of acting but he was as pale as a ghost. I tend to think he has really realised what he’s given up."

The psychic went on to say “I think it’s now going to be a real issue between the two of them. The rift is coming, you’ll see it."

Meghan and Harry tied the on May 19, 2018 and share two children son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian is back with Kanye West? Fans share wild theory

Kim Kardashian is back with Kanye West? Fans share wild theory
Camille Vasquez heroically saves life of 'elderly' plane passenger: 'Wonder Woman'

Camille Vasquez heroically saves life of 'elderly' plane passenger: 'Wonder Woman'
Prince Charles says 'equal' Commonwealth 'countries are 'free' to leave Queen

Prince Charles says 'equal' Commonwealth 'countries are 'free' to leave Queen
Adele announces new show but 'disappoints' fans with delayed Vegas residency

Adele announces new show but 'disappoints' fans with delayed Vegas residency
‘The New Mrs Beckham’: Fans defend Victoria Beckham after Nicola Peltz interview

‘The New Mrs Beckham’: Fans defend Victoria Beckham after Nicola Peltz interview
JK Rowling tricks into taking fake video call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky

JK Rowling tricks into taking fake video call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky
Johnny Depp receives another honour in Britain days after winning Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp receives another honour in Britain days after winning Amber Heard trial
Kim Kardashian under fire for bragging her continued weight loss

Kim Kardashian under fire for bragging her continued weight loss
Amber Heard laughs like a 'manic' talking about teen suicide: Watch viral video

Amber Heard laughs like a 'manic' talking about teen suicide: Watch viral video
'What Amber Heard wants you to think about evil defamation suit': Body language expert

'What Amber Heard wants you to think about evil defamation suit': Body language expert
Chris Pratt cuts a dapper figure as he arrives at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' premiere

Chris Pratt cuts a dapper figure as he arrives at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' premiere
Nicola Peltz seemingly shades David, Victoria Beckham for ‘pressuring’ Brooklyn

Nicola Peltz seemingly shades David, Victoria Beckham for ‘pressuring’ Brooklyn

Latest

view all