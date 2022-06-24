Kim Kardashian hosts 'spooky wilderness-themed' birthday party for North: pics

Kourtney Kardashian shared a glimpse into 'spooky wilderness-themed' birthday celebrations of Kim Kardashian's daughter North.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Poosh founder dropped photos of her daughter Penelope enjoying the wilderness at her cousin's party.

The photos showed the nine-year-old zip-lining and shooting arrows in the middle of the woods.

The Skims mogul hasn't shared the photos from the party on social media but she spilt the beans on the celebration during her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show.

“[North] wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed party,” the 41-year-old reality star said before adding, "I took them out camping."

“She’s really into special effects makeup. She does really good wounds and scars,” Kim said. "She was taking classes … and she wanted to teach her girlfriends [with mannequin heads].”

The diva however expressed being concerned about her daughter's unique interest while adding that she has “no idea how she got into it.”