Katie Price serves a killer look in navy bridesmaid dress: pic

Katie Price wowed fans with her breathtaking look at her sister Sophie's wedding.

Katie appeared in a navy bridesmaid dress on Tuesday - after reportedly begging her to bring the ceremony forward ahead of her sentencing for breaching a restraining order.



The former glamour model, 44, cut an uncharacteristically demure figure in the gown and clutched a pretty flower bouquet as she made her way to the Sussex church to watch mother-of-one Sophie wed Harry Brooks.

Katie was joined by her kids Harvey, 20, Junior, Princess, 14, Bunny, seven, and Jett, eight, for the family wedding as well as her mother Amy Price, and her partner Paul.

Katie looked lovely in her navy dress which had a flattering off-the-shoulder design and clung to her figure before falling into the full-length skirt.



The star wore her honey locks in perfectly styled waves over her shoulders and opted for a typically glamorous makeup look as she posed for pictures outside the church with her family.

