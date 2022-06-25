Prince Harry, Meghan’s son Archie bound by royal marriage rule: Details

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first born, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, will reportedly be forced to follow a special royal marriage rule that his sister, Lilibet, will be exempt from, reported Express UK.



The royal tot, born to Harry and Meghan in 2019, though not close to the royal family since his parents’ move to the US, will inch up higher in the line of succession when his grandfather, Prince Charles, ascends to throne in time.

Archie, who is currently the great-grandson of the Queen, will also be the grandson and nephew of two future kings, Prince Charles and Prince William, which means that he will be bound to a special royal rule; the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013.

As per Express UK, the rule was put in place to replace the system of male-preference primogeniture in the British monarchy, but also, according to it, “Archie will be required to ask the permission of the Sovereign if he decides to get married in the future, or he could lose his place in the line of succession.”

According to the Act, if Archie, or any other royal, does not seek the monarch’s permission before marrying, then he and his descendants from the marriage will be disqualified from the line of succession.

Currently, Archie and sister Lilibet are seventh and eighth in line to the British throne.