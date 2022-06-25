Britney Spears makes rare comment about mom Lynne Spears

US singer and dancer Britney Spears has made a rare comment about her mother Lynne Spears, who said she just wants daughter to be “happy.”



Sharing a sweet photo with Madonna, the Toxic singer said, “Weird that @madonna is extremely short and I was shorter than her … do we shrink as we get older … am I becoming short like my mom???”

In the photo, Madonna and Britney can be seen sharing a kiss.

She said, “Kissing the one and only Madonna !!! I didn’t know Madonna has almost as many number-one singles as The Beatles!!! So honored she came to my wedding … perspective … The Beatles have 20 and miss thang has 12!!!.

Earlier, Britney Spears mom claimed, “I just want her to be happy.”

This she said in a video circulating on social media where a photographer caught Lynne and asked how she was feeling after not getting invited to her estranged daughter’s wedding to Sam Asghari.