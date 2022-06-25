 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears makes rare comment about mom Lynne Spears

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Britney Spears makes rare comment about mom Lynne Spears
Britney Spears makes rare comment about mom Lynne Spears

US singer and dancer Britney Spears has made a rare comment about her mother Lynne Spears, who said she just wants daughter to be “happy.”

Sharing a sweet photo with Madonna, the Toxic singer said, “Weird that @madonna is extremely short and I was shorter than her … do we shrink as we get older … am I becoming short like my mom???”

In the photo, Madonna and Britney can be seen sharing a kiss.

She said, “Kissing the one and only Madonna !!! I didn’t know Madonna has almost as many number-one singles as The Beatles!!! So honored she came to my wedding … perspective … The Beatles have 20 and miss thang has 12!!!.

Britney Spears makes rare comment about mom Lynne Spears

Earlier, Britney Spears mom claimed, “I just want her to be happy.”

This she said in a video circulating on social media where a photographer caught Lynne and asked how she was feeling after not getting invited to her estranged daughter’s wedding to Sam Asghari.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry eye 'new deal' as their 'temple' Obamas drop Spotify

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry eye 'new deal' as their 'temple' Obamas drop Spotify
Glastonbury star Billie Eilish: It's a 'dark day' for US women

Glastonbury star Billie Eilish: It's a 'dark day' for US women
Prince Andrew to be thrown out of 'Royal Lodge' in 'game over' move from Charles

Prince Andrew to be thrown out of 'Royal Lodge' in 'game over' move from Charles
Prince Charles shown 'superior strength' of Boris Johnson: Body language expert

Prince Charles shown 'superior strength' of Boris Johnson: Body language expert
Should Meghan Markle son Archie be called a 'Prince?' Britons say 'No! No! No!'

Should Meghan Markle son Archie be called a 'Prince?' Britons say 'No! No! No!'
Amber Heard can appeal, but has to pay mega amount, says judge: 'No nonsense'

Amber Heard can appeal, but has to pay mega amount, says judge: 'No nonsense'
US newspaper apologises over headline regarding TikToker Khabane

US newspaper apologises over headline regarding TikToker Khabane

Kim Kardashian on Supreme Court ruling on abortion: 'Scary and heart breaking'

Kim Kardashian on Supreme Court ruling on abortion: 'Scary and heart breaking'
David Harbour on 'Stranger Things' season finale: 'You'll be blown away'

David Harbour on 'Stranger Things' season finale: 'You'll be blown away'
What does Meghan Markle think of Supreme Court ruling on abortion?

What does Meghan Markle think of Supreme Court ruling on abortion?
'They are not done,' says Jennifer Aniston after Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion

'They are not done,' says Jennifer Aniston after Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion

Eminem, Snoop Dogg end 'territorial beef' with new song

Eminem, Snoop Dogg end 'territorial beef' with new song

Latest

view all