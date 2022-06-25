Victoria Beckham showers love on Brooklyn after Nicola Peltz swipe 

 
Victoria Beckham praised son Brooklyn Beckham on his cooking skills after Nicola Peltz seemingly criticised her famous in laws for ‘pressuring’ her hubby over career choice.

The fashion designer re-shared a cooking reel posted by the aspiring chef on his Instagram with a sweet message for her first born.

“This looks amazing!!” Victoria captioned the post with a heart emoticon while she tagged Brooklyn.

This comes after Nicola took a thinly veiled swipe at David Beckham and Victoria in her recent interview with Tatler Magazine.

She was asked about her beau’s career change from photography to cookery to which Nicola replied that Brooklyn felt “a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn’t love it.”

The actor – model further added that she loved it when her husband turns to her father Nelson Peltz for advice regarding his career.

