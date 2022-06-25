 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 25 2022
Johnny Depp decides to not jump on 'hate bandwagon' against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is reportedly skipping on getting revenge against Amber heard despite Heard's plans to appeal the verdict in the defamation trial.

An insider spilt the beans to Hollywood Life that Depp wants to focus on his life after winning the blockbuster lawsuit.

“After all is said and done, Johnny wishes no ill will for Amber. He isn’t going to jump on the social media hate bandwagon and he just wants to move forward with his own life,” a source said.

“Johnny can’t wait to go on tour next year and even though it’s a ways away he has a ton of projects lined up to keep him very busy in the meantime,” the insider continued.

“Johnny is happier than he has been in a long time and he feels like this is a whole new chapter for him.

"Music has always been cathartic for Johnny and this is really what he needs right now after all the stress and drama he’s dealt with for the past several years,” the source added.

