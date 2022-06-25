 
Jennifer Aniston pays special tribute to father at Daytime Emmy Awards

Jennifer Aniston pays special tribute to father at Daytime Emmy Awards

Jennifer Aniston paid a heartfelt tribute to her father John Aniston as he was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The Friends’ alum virtually appeared at the event on Friday night to praise her dad, who played the role of Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives for 37 years.

"This is truly a special moment for me," the 53-year-old actor said. "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."

"John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century," Aniston added before listing all the characters her father played on television.

“He started acting in 1962, garnering roles on all types of now-classic television programs like Combat!, Mission: Impossible, Kojak and later made many guest appearances on shows like Airwolf, Gilmore Girls, The West Wing, Star Trek: Voyager, Mad Men, the list goes on,” the Murder Mystery star noted.

She continued: “All while simultaneously appearing in every soap opera imaginable. You name it, I'm sure he's been on it."

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world," the actor concluded. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

