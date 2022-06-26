 
Prince Charles lands in trouble after new report reveals he accepted €1m cash in suitcase

Future king Prince Charles accepted a suitcase containing €1m in cash from "HBJ", the former prime minister of Qatar, thetimes.co.uk reported.

It said the Prince of Wales received three €1m gifts from sheikh in undisclosed meetings.

HBJ said to have given money in 500 euro bank-notes.

Citing sources, the report said royal aides were uncomfortable but counted cash at Clarence House.

The report further said that The cash was deposited at the PWCF, a low key foundation which bankrolls the prince’s pet projects and country estate.

The publication reported that Clarence House said it has been "assured" that correct processes were followed

The report said that no suggestion of illegality found.

