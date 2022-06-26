David Beckham son Brooklyn turns to billionaire father-in-law amid failed career plans

David Beckham son Brooklyn turns to billionaire father-in-law amid failed career

David Beckham son Brooklyn Beckham is learning business sense from his billionaire father-in-law.

The eldest son of the famous footballer, Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola Peltz in April. Now, the newlywed bride shares her excitement as her husband bonds with businessman father.

Speaking to Tatler magazine, Nicola shared: "Brooklyn felt a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn't love it."

After trying his luck in football and fashion photography like his parents, the newbie chef found his love in cooking.

Nicola added: "You can tell that when Brooklyn's in the kitchen he's in heaven," she told Tatler. She continued, "Ever since the pandemic, all he's wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day. I said, 'This is what you love.' "



Speaking about her husband and father, Nicola added: "Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and it's really sweet, I watch him call my dad and say, 'What do you think about this?' I love watching him learn from my dad," the told the outlet.

