Sunday Jun 26 2022
Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Meghan Markle left UK before 'wedding music' finished: 'She could make change'

Meghan Markle could make real change in the world, had she stayed longer with the Queen.

The altruist Duchess, who keenly takes interest in societal well-being, could break barriers within UK if she waited more, says expert. 

Royal expert Andrew Morton notes the mother-of-two has thrown away her future over Megxit.

He told the Pod Save the Queen podcast: "The great tragedy, I think, is that Meghan and Harry didn't give it long enough to see whether they could give it a go, they were on the out almost before the wedding music had finished.

"Meghan is a natural, I've got pictures of her when she was age 10 leading a march against the first Gulf War at her school.

"The local TV cameras turned up and she was there giving interviews."

The leading royal expert continued: "She spoke at the United Nations with Hillary Clinton, she had the great possibility of using her talent and her position to make a genuine change to the world.

"I don't think she's going to make such a change living in Montecito," he noted.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry quit as senior royals in 2020 and move d to California with their son Archie. A year later, the couple welcomed baby girl, who they named after the Queen and Princess Diana.

