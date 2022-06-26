Meghan Markle left UK before 'wedding music' finished: 'She could make change'

Sunday Jun 26, 2022
Meghan Markle could make real change in the world, had she stayed longer with the Queen.
The altruist Duchess, who keenly takes interest in societal well-being, could break barriers within UK if she waited more, says expert.
Royal expert Andrew Morton notes the mother-of-two has thrown away her future over Megxit.
He told the Pod Save the Queen podcast: "The great tragedy, I think, is that Meghan and Harry didn't give it long enough to see whether they could give it a go, they were on the out almost before the wedding music had finished.
"Meghan is a natural, I've got pictures of her when she was age 10 leading a march against the first Gulf War at her school.
"The local TV cameras turned up and she was there giving interviews."
The leading royal expert continued: "She spoke at the United Nations with Hillary Clinton, she had the great possibility of using her talent and her position to make a genuine change to the world.
"I don't think she's going to make such a change living in Montecito," he noted.
Meghan and husband Prince Harry quit as senior royals in 2020 and move d to California with their son Archie. A year later, the couple welcomed baby girl, who they named after the Queen and Princess Diana.