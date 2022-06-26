 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo dance the night away in Spain: pic

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo dance the night away in Spain: pic
Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo dance the night away in Spain: pic

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez put on a stylish display as they stepped out in Ibiza, Spain for a cosy date night on Saturday.

As per the photos shared by Daily Mail, the lovebirds looked gorgeous as they left onlookers jaw-dropped while arriving at a nightclub.

The 37-year-old footballer looked dapper in a bright blue blazer which he paired with matching trousers.

The Manchester United star rocked layers of silver chains as he was seen putting on a loved-up display with his ladylove.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Rodriguez, on the other hand, sent the temperature soaring in a body-hugging green dress.

The model also wore a sparkly silver necklace and bracelet.

The outlet reported that the couple appeared smitten as they kept on hugging while dancing the night away.

The sighting came months after the couple announced the devastating news of their son’s death.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp set to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean, receives offer

Johnny Depp set to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean, receives offer
Camila Cabello cuts a stylish figure amid romance rumours with dating app founder Austin Kevitch

Camila Cabello cuts a stylish figure amid romance rumours with dating app founder Austin Kevitch
Megan Thee Stallion blasts US Supreme Court justices over abortion ruling

Megan Thee Stallion blasts US Supreme Court justices over abortion ruling
United Nation removes Amber Heard as Human Rights champion?

United Nation removes Amber Heard as Human Rights champion?
Ed Sheeran dubbed 'true showman' as he continues performance despite mic issues

Ed Sheeran dubbed 'true showman' as he continues performance despite mic issues
Simon Cowell eyes huge deal 'to bring The X Factor back'

Simon Cowell eyes huge deal 'to bring The X Factor back'
Olivia Rodrigo sends scathing message to US Supreme Court after abortion ruling

Olivia Rodrigo sends scathing message to US Supreme Court after abortion ruling
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Prince William, Kate Middleton joint birthday party?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Prince William, Kate Middleton joint birthday party?
Gerard Pique breaks phone of well-known press photograph

Gerard Pique breaks phone of well-known press photograph
Kim Kardashian acts ‘selfishly' in front of her kids, fans say it's 'disturbing to watch'

Kim Kardashian acts ‘selfishly' in front of her kids, fans say it's 'disturbing to watch'
Piers Morgan defends music icon Paul McCartney amid criticism

Piers Morgan defends music icon Paul McCartney amid criticism
Camille Vasquez reveals Johnny Depp's reaction to verdict: ‘He was moved’

Camille Vasquez reveals Johnny Depp's reaction to verdict: ‘He was moved’

Latest

view all