Monday Jun 27 2022
Kate Middleton takes another step to mend Prince Harry's relationship with William

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has once again proved to be a royal peacemaker as she extended Prince Harry an olive branch.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made many efforts to mend Prince Harry's relationship with his elder brother William, and somehow she succeeded in her attempt to bring the two bothers closer.

A media outlet, citing a source, has reported that Kate Middleton has 'frantically played a peacemaker' as she called Harry at his California home. 

“The issue is William and Harry are both overly stubborn, so there’s not much hope," source told express.co.UK. 

It added that the Duke of Cambridge "still feels the loss" of his brother, after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle quit the Royal Family more than two years ago.

Diana's biographer, Andrew Morton, also shared his knowledge about two brothers and their mom as he spoke to The Mirror's podcast, Pod Save the Queen, saying: "Diana would be mortified" by what has happened between Harry and William. 

Morton, who had interviewed Princess Diana on a number of occasions, added: "She [Diana] always said to me on numerous occasions that Harry was William's wing man."

