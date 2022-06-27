 
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cosies up amid latest LA outing: Pics

Jennifer Lopez and beau Ben Affleck engaged in PDA while out in Los Angeles to check out some luxury vehicles.

The couple was captured together at luxury vehicle dealership 777 Exotics as they were accompanied with the Batman vs Superman star’s son Samuel.

The one of the Hollywood’s most loved couple spent some quality time as they hold hands and embraced each other.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Lopez and Affleck were photographed chatting while flashing smiles at each other. They seemed to have a good time during the sunny day.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

In the pictures shared by Daily Mail, the Marry Me actor looked fresh in a pastel yellow outfit paired with platform wedges.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

JLo had her gorgeous honey-brown hair tied in a ponytail. The actor -singer completed her look with gold hoop earrings, necklace, a bracelet and watch.

Lopez carried a yellow coloured purse that matched her dress perfectly while she flaunted her sun glasses.

On the other hand, Affleck donned a sweat shirt paired with blue pants while his son wore a dark blue t-shirt with a pair of jeans.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The happy trio also experienced an accident when Affleck’s 10-year-old son bumped a luxurious Lamborghini into a white BMW.

However, a representative of the actor told TMZ that nothing was damaged and Samuel, who Affleck shares with Jennifer Garner, also did not suffered any injuries.

Lopez was later photographed with Affleck's son as she consoled him after the incident.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


