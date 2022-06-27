 
Will Smith divides fans once again as he receives another award

Will Smith, who was embroiled in controversy following his infamous slap at the Oscars earlier this year, has divided fans once again as he's reportedly honoured with BET award.

It was revealed that during Sunday night's 2022 BET Awards, he had received the honor for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard.

Smith's performance has received significant acclaim and appreciation ever since the movie's release, but fans have been conflicted ever since it received the Oscar on the same night he slapped Chris Rock.

Many of his fans had similar reactions upon learning of the actor's win at the BET ceremony, after which Smith began quickly trending on social media.

One quipped: "I see Will Smith won a BET Award and I didn't realize they had added a 'Best Slap' category." 

Another reacted: "Will Smith should be at BET awards with Chris Rock."

Some came to the actor's defense, with one wrote: "BET should have done something for Will Smith, to show that they got his back. Do what they did for Chris," with another commenting: "Shout out to BET for not slighting #WillSmith. Congratulations King!!"

Will Smith did not join social media since he issued an apology for his actions and called violence in all of its forms, "poisonous," and "destructive." 

Jada Pinkett Smith, while continuing her appearances on Red Table Talk, stated. "My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile."

