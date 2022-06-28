Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'on a slippery slope' to Oprah tell-all 2.0: Fans

Oprah Winfrey is seemingly reeling in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for another tell-all.

The bombshell 2021 interview, that had the royal family out open in the light, featured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex airing their dirty laundry for people.

Now, the couple was been spotted at the talk show host's $100million Montecito mansion late on Saturday afternoon, sparking frenzy over a new bombshell sit-in.

The couple were accompanied by a woman believed to be the pair's friend, actress Janina Gavankar.

Responding to a potential interview news, netizens were quick to warn the Duke and Duchess.



"They couldn't manipulate Queen Elizabeth II so they're off to Oprah."

"They working on another interview?"

"Weren't they told no more interviews?!?!?", asked a third: "They're on a slippery slope for sure".

In her March tell-all, Meghan exposed the royal family, branding the Firm racist for bullying her over skin colour.

Meghan also accused Kate Middleton of making her cry ahead of her 2019 wedding to Prince Harry and accused the family of raising questions over son Archie's skin colour.