Prince Harry 'truly wants to' attend royal birthday, Meghan Markle 'not keen' to go back

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly arguing over their attendance on upcoming royal event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were brutally snubbed the last time they visited UK for Queen's Platinum Jubilee, are skeptical to risk their brand yet again.

It is reported that the Queen is hosting a lavish party for Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have both turned 40 this year. While the guest list is still in the making, it is expected that the Sussexes might also get an invite.

Speaking further about the upcoming bash, Neil Sean on his channel spoke of a possible friction between the US couple.

Mr Sean claimed: "It does appear that there's a bit of, shall we say friction, between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a very good source, and as ever we say allegedly because he would be keen to return for his brother's 40th birthday.

"He, of course, knows about royal duty and how things would look if he doesn't return, it's as simple as that."

He added: "[But] according to the good source, Meghan Markle is not keen at all, to go back into a room, you know some may say a hornet's nest which she did her own stirring, to spend an evening, afternoon, day whatever, that might be celebrating someone that clearly has got issues with her, and likewise, visa versa."

Mr Sean added that Prince Harry is probably "looking back at his life and thinking to himself [that] this something [he] truly wants to do".

He continued: "If Prince William does designate an invitation to both Meghan and Harry, and I truly believe he could because, you know, he's gracious and kind, then the tricky bit is will Harry come alone."

"The difficult point for, then, Prince Harry is if he goes alone, what strife will he be leaving behind and more importantly, returning to when he eventually goes back to California," noted Mr Sean.