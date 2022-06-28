 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'truly wants to' attend royal birthday, Meghan Markle 'not keen' to go back

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Prince Harry truly wants to attend royal birthday, Meghan Markle not keen to go back
Prince Harry 'truly wants to' attend royal birthday, Meghan Markle 'not keen' to go back

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly arguing over their attendance on upcoming royal event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were brutally snubbed the last time they visited UK for Queen's Platinum Jubilee, are skeptical to risk their brand yet again.

It is reported that the Queen is hosting a lavish party for Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have both turned 40 this year. While the guest list is still in the making, it is expected that the Sussexes might also get an invite.

Speaking further about the upcoming bash, Neil Sean on his channel spoke of a possible friction between the US couple.

Mr Sean claimed: "It does appear that there's a bit of, shall we say friction, between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a very good source, and as ever we say allegedly because he would be keen to return for his brother's 40th birthday.

"He, of course, knows about royal duty and how things would look if he doesn't return, it's as simple as that."

He added: "[But] according to the good source, Meghan Markle is not keen at all, to go back into a room, you know some may say a hornet's nest which she did her own stirring, to spend an evening, afternoon, day whatever, that might be celebrating someone that clearly has got issues with her, and likewise, visa versa."

Mr Sean added that Prince Harry is probably "looking back at his life and thinking to himself [that] this something [he] truly wants to do".

He continued: "If Prince William does designate an invitation to both Meghan and Harry, and I truly believe he could because, you know, he's gracious and kind, then the tricky bit is will Harry come alone."

"The difficult point for, then, Prince Harry is if he goes alone, what strife will he be leaving behind and more importantly, returning to when he eventually goes back to California," noted Mr Sean.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William to extend olive branch to Prince Harry?

Prince William to extend olive branch to Prince Harry?
Kim Kardashian wishes Khloe ‘happiness’ after Tristan Thompson scandal

Kim Kardashian wishes Khloe ‘happiness’ after Tristan Thompson scandal

Jennifer Lopez hangs out with her child on set of Ben Affleck's film

Jennifer Lopez hangs out with her child on set of Ben Affleck's film
Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre set to return to court for THIS reason

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre set to return to court for THIS reason
Alec Baldwin daughter Ireland shares sexual abuse, abortion story after Roe v. Wade ruling

Alec Baldwin daughter Ireland shares sexual abuse, abortion story after Roe v. Wade ruling
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'on a slippery slope' to Oprah tell-all 2.0: Fans

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'on a slippery slope' to Oprah tell-all 2.0: Fans
Johnny Depp turns heads as he reveals new braided hairstyle: pics

Johnny Depp turns heads as he reveals new braided hairstyle: pics
Christian Bale interested to play Batman again with Christopher Nolan

Christian Bale interested to play Batman again with Christopher Nolan

Johnny Depp new role for first movie after Amber Heard trial disclosed

Johnny Depp new role for first movie after Amber Heard trial disclosed
Selena Gomez ‘not happy’ with US Court’s ruling on abortion rights

Selena Gomez ‘not happy’ with US Court’s ruling on abortion rights
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to tell all about royal snub during recent UK visit?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to tell all about royal snub during recent UK visit?
Britney Spears’ Ex husband tried to break into her bedroom on Wedding day

Britney Spears’ Ex husband tried to break into her bedroom on Wedding day

Latest

view all