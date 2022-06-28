 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise had a great time at ‘The Eagles’ concert: ‘Loved every minute’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

File Footage 

Tom Cruise enjoyed “every minute” of the Eagles concert at the British Summer Time festival as he spends quality time with Glenn Hoddle and singer Kelly Jones.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor remained low key while he attended the gig in a casual dark coloured shirt looking dashing and exuding his “charm.”

In a media interaction with The Sun, the actor said that he “loved every minute of it, adding, "They put on an amazing show.”

“The guitar riffs are just excellent," he added

An onlooker told the outlet that the 59-year-old star “was so charming and made a point of talking to as many people as possible. “

“He was in a box with Glenn and Kelly for The Eagles and they all got on like a house on fire,” the fan added. “But once Tom was out and about, there was no stopping him.”

“He made a point of saying goodbye to all the traders and stall holders. There were two women running the coffee van in the VIP area who were giddy after he stopped for a chat,” the report further shared.

“Tom was a real gentleman and he was the talk of the night,” the fan noted.

More From Entertainment:

Gene Kelly’s Cold War mission for JFK revealed

Gene Kelly’s Cold War mission for JFK revealed
Queen shows she can stand unsupported as she steps off the Royal train unaided in Scotland

Queen shows she can stand unsupported as she steps off the Royal train unaided in Scotland
Will Smith is in good spirits after Oscars slap: spill ‘King Richard’ actors

Will Smith is in good spirits after Oscars slap: spill ‘King Richard’ actors
Adele, boyfriend Rich Paul considering having kids: ‘They are solid’

Adele, boyfriend Rich Paul considering having kids: ‘They are solid’
Amber Heard to use Elon Musk’s present to pay Johnny Depp after lawsuit

Amber Heard to use Elon Musk’s present to pay Johnny Depp after lawsuit
Prince William to extend olive branch to Prince Harry?

Prince William to extend olive branch to Prince Harry?
Kim Kardashian wishes Khloe ‘happiness’ after Tristan Thompson scandal

Kim Kardashian wishes Khloe ‘happiness’ after Tristan Thompson scandal

Jennifer Lopez hangs out with her child on set of Ben Affleck's film

Jennifer Lopez hangs out with her child on set of Ben Affleck's film
Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre set to return to court for THIS reason

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre set to return to court for THIS reason
Alec Baldwin daughter Ireland shares sexual abuse, abortion story after Roe v. Wade ruling

Alec Baldwin daughter Ireland shares sexual abuse, abortion story after Roe v. Wade ruling
Prince Harry 'truly wants to' attend royal birthday, Meghan Markle 'not keen' to go back

Prince Harry 'truly wants to' attend royal birthday, Meghan Markle 'not keen' to go back
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'on a slippery slope' to Oprah tell-all 2.0: Fans

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'on a slippery slope' to Oprah tell-all 2.0: Fans

Latest

view all