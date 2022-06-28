Queen shows she can stand unsupported as she steps off the Royal train unaided in Scotland

 
Queen Elizabeth II proved resilience as she walked unaided in Scotland on Monday following months of suffering with mobility issues.

The 96-year-old monarch was seen stepping off the Royal train unaided, showing that she can stand and walk unsupported despite her mobility issues.

The Queen appeared in high spirits as she was filmed stepping off a train solo as she arrived in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday.

In a video shared on TikTok, the British longest-reigning monarch was seen holding on to a rail without the need of any aides as she made her way onto the platform and even managed a cheery wave to the camera ahead before she was lead into a car.

The Queen was seen without the support of her walking stick as she arrived in Scotland for Holyrood week on Monday.

Ahead of her arrival in Scotland, she was filmed by cricketer Chris Dixon boarding the train at Windsor and Eton Riverside Station without the help of aides once again.

