Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Georgina Rodriguez raises temperature as she arrives at French fashion show
Georgina Rodriguez was a sight to behold as she arrived at a French fashion in a slinky black dress.

The model on Monday arrived at the Le Papier (The Paper) Simon Porte Jacquemus' Fashion Show in France.

The 28-year-old oozed her charm in a body-hugging off-the-shoulder dress that featured long tassels and a slit at the back.

Rodriguez walked on a salt flat in white heeled mules as she made a style statement with a tiny black handbag and a glittering pair of the diamond ring and a matching necklace.

Meanwhile, the former sales assistant recently enjoyed a solo night with her beau Cristiano Ronaldo in Ibiza, Spain.

Photo Credit: Daily Mail
Photo Credit: Daily Mail

As per the photos shared by Daily Mail, the lovebirds looked gorgeous as they left onlookers jaw-dropped while arriving at a nightclub on Saturday.

The 37-year-old footballer looked dapper in a bright blue blazer which he paired with matching trousers.

The Manchester United star rocked layers of silver chains as he put on a cosy display with his ladylove.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, sent the temperature soaring in a body-hugging green dress.

The model also wore a sparkly silver necklace and bracelet.

