Tuesday Jun 28 2022
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for 'perpetrating heinous crimes against children'

Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced for her role in recruiting and trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

Judge Alison Nathan handed down the sentence on Tuesday after slamming the 'heinous and predatory' behavior that saw her prey on girls aged just 14 with Jeffrey Epstein.

'Today's sentence holds Ghislaine Maxwell accountable for perpetrating heinous crimes against children,' Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

'This sentence sends a strong message that no one is above the law and it is never too late for justice.'

'A substantial sentence will send an unmistakable message that those who engage in the sexual abuse and trafficking of underage victims will be held accountable by the law.'

'The rule of law demands, and this court agrees, that whether you are rich or powerful or entirely unknown, nobody is above the law.'

'Miss Maxwell directly and repeatedly and over the course of many years participated in a horrific scheme to entice, transport and traffic underage girls, some as young as 14.' 

'Maxwell is not being punished in place of Epstein nor as a proxy for Epstein. She is being punished for her role, ' says Judge Nathan.

Responding to the victims, Ghislaine Maxwell claimed Jeffrey Epstein 'fooled all of those in his orbit.' She said: 'I'm sorry for the pain that you have experienced.'

